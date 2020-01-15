Donna Ellen Parmer

Donna Ellen Deveraux, 84, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on January 11, 2020.
Donna was born on February 1, 1935 to Albert (Al) Deveraux and Ellen Aurelia Harris. She grew up and attended schools in Cascade, Idaho, Garfield, Idaho and Rigby, Idaho. She graduated from Rigby High School in 1953.
Three days after graduation she married Jerry N. Parmer in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Jerry and Donna moved to Idaho Falls in 1953 and together they raised three children: Denise, Bret, and Kreg. Donna worked for Rogers Brothers, J. C. Penney Co., King Auto Sales, U. S. Army Engineer School at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Harold Moss Home Improvement Co., Post Register, and EG&G Idaho, and Lockheed. She retired from Lockheed in 1995.
Donna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Relief Society, Sunday School and the Stake Primary. She loved making crafts and made many while at home and later when she traveled to Arizona. She loved bowling, motorcycle riding, golf, sewing, crocheting, embroidery and beading. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing pinochle and other card games. She loved it when the family got together for game night. Donna and Jerry spent several winters in Arizona and summers in Star Valley, Wyoming. While they were in Arizona she led a water aerobics class every morning.
Donna is survived by her husband, Jerry N. Parmer, daughter, Denise Teuscher (Tracy), sons, Bret Parmer (Tami), Kreg Parmer (Brenda), all of Idaho Falls, and her half-brother Dave E. Deveraux of St. George, Utah, her grandchildren, Melissa Rhodehouse, T. J. Teuscher, Josh Parmer, Tyrel Parmer, Keegan Parmer, Cody Parmer, Kira Wight, Brooke Proctor and Krissa Bird and her 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ellen Deveraux, half-brothers, Wayne L. Deveraux and Jay G. Deveraux, and a great-grandson, Joseph Tucker Wight.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Idaho Falls Stake Center, 1155 First Street in Idaho Falls. There will be a viewing for family and friends on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Annis, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the Idaho Kidney Center, Life Inc., and Solace Healthcare for their help and loving care of both Mom and Dad.