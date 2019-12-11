Donna Welch

Donna May Welch, 91, of Ammon, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Gables of Ammon Assisted Living. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice.
Donna was born on November 6, 1928, in Salem, Idaho, to James Ervin Olsen and Gladys Allen Olsen. She grew up in Salem and St. Anthony. She graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1947.
On March 16, 1949, she married J Stanley Welch in St. Anthony, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 10, 1955. To this union, six children were born: Konnie, Cindy, Garth, Rod, Richard, and DiAnne. Stanley died in 1995. Donna lived in Idaho her entire life. She worked as an operator for St. Anthony Telephone, she was the bookkeeper for the service station they owned and was a cook and server for the Rigby school lunch program for 22 years.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. For several years she worked at the Idaho Fall Temple as an ordinance worker. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Donna’s passion was sewing. She lovingly sewed clothes, quilts, and Potato Bags for everyone. She loved baking and was well known for her delicious cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls. Her all-time favorite moments were spent with her family.
She is survived by her children: Konnie (Ciro) Rustici of Ammon, ID, Garth Welch of Cedar Valley, UT, Rod (Roxanne) Welch of Rigby, ID, Richard (Toni) Welch of Rigby, ID, DiAnn (Howard) Moir of Pocatello, ID; her sister Rella Stewart of Moore, ID; 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J Stanley Welch; her daughter, Cindy; parents, Gladys and James Olsen; sisters: Berneice, Clara, Dorothy, and Elaine; brothers: Milton and Donald; and her great-grandson, Ryker.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1660 12th Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.