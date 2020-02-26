Dorothy Ruth Jennings Layton, age 87, of Rigby, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Dorothy was born Sept. 23, 1932 in Bonneville County, Idaho to Edwin Leland Jennings and Grace Simpson Jennings. She attended Eagle Rock Elementary, Rigby Jr High and graduated from Rigby High School. She then continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.
She married Maythel James Layton June 4, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in various homes in the Clark-Shelton and Ririe areas.
She was employed at Rigby Auto Parts, McCammies Potato, Artco and retired from Idaho Falls Temple.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in all organizations. She enjoyed most the times she was music chorister. Layton enjoyed writing histories, sewing, crocheting and handicrafts. Her true love was doing genealogy and dancing.
She is survived by her husband Maythel James Layton of Ririe; Diane (Dean) Sharp of Rexburg; Wayne (Larett) Layton of Glendale, Arizona; Brent (Shawntell) Layton of Rigby; Karen (Gordon) Lish of Inkom; Lisa (Edward) Petersen of Ririe; Annette (Ron) Fulllmer of Rexburg; Kevin (Heather) Layton of Idaho Falls; 44 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; Brother, David (Ila) Jennings of Rigby; sisters, Karen (Max) Smith of Idaho Falls; and Virginia (Gene) Jenson of Idaho Falls.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Leland and Grace Jennings; brother Leland Jennings; and sisters, Marilyn Bundy and JoAnn Ireland.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 24 at the Ririe Stake Center. The family visited with friends Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Rigby) and prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Ririe Stake Center. The burial took place at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.