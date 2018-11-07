Douglas Richard Wareing, 90, of Blackfoot, passed away, Friday, November 2, 2018.
Doug was born April 17, 1928 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the son of George and Amelia Wareing. He attended Blackfoot schools and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Marshall on July 13, 1949. Together they raised seven children; four boys and three girls.
Doug spent a few years running a ranch in Montana before finding his true love as a vocation, teaching. He got his start at this in Montana and soon moved back home to Southeast Idaho, where he taught music in several schools in the area. He reluctantly retired at 70 years old. He loved teaching and loved his students. He let various community bands, playing big band jazz from southern to central Idaho.
Doug and Barbara have been devoted members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church for many years. They loved their children and grandchildren dearly, as well as nieces and nephews.
Doug is survived by his wife, Barbara, of nearly 70 years; six children, David (Jane) Wareing of Bellingham, WA, Nancy (Max) Christensen of Blackfoot, Mike (Donna) Wareing of Idaho Falls, Paul (Dalena) Wareing of Idaho Falls, Amy (John) Miller of Blackfoot and Karen (Roger) Lamb of Boise; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Grant and his older brother, LaVer.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 9, 2018 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.