Doyle Buckland, age 76, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died April 28, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Doyle was born June 4, 1944 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up in Rigby, Idaho and graduated from Rigby High School in 1962. He attended college at Idaho State University and married Linda Ashment, July 11, 1963.
He joined the Army National Guard and served in Vietnam with the 116th Engineer Battalion. He farmed in Osgood, ID until he opened Bucks Convenience Store on Sunnyside that he owned for 20 years. His favorite things to do was fish on the Snake River and hunt with his family and friends. He loved woodworking and built many heirlooms for his family. He loved spending time with his family and was fortunate that they all lived close.
He is survived by his wife Linda Buckland, two sons, Heath Buckland (Dayna) and Danny Buckland (Angie) both of Idaho Falls, Idaho, 6 grandchildren Zac Buckland (Sarah), Jesse Howard (Shasta), Mikaela Hurley (Paul), Cody Buckland, Brett Buckland (Lindsie) and Dylan Buckland and 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vernal Buckland and Lucille Lowder Buckland of Rigby, Idaho and his sister Julie Smith.
Funeral services were held at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho, Tuesday, May 4 at 11:00 am. Visitation was prior to service at 10:00 am. Burial was in the Grant Central Cemetery.