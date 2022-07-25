Doyle Hammon 8/23/1934 - 7/24/2022 Doyle DeVon Hammon, 87, of Salmon and Rigby, Idaho, passed away July 24, 2022 in Rexburg, Idaho. Doyle was born August 23, 1934 in Rexburg, Idaho and was adopted by George Heber Hammon and Ora Ozetta Clark. He was an only child and grew up in Idaho Falls where he went to four different elementary schools, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1952. He was drafted into the Army in April 1955 and served his country until 1958. His rank was Corporal. He married Rosena Mary Tracy in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 2, 1958. They had twelve children, seven girls and five boys. They raised their children in Salmon and Rigby. They lived in Rexburg for a short time while he tried college. Doyle and Rosena also lived in house in Roberts that was wheel-chair friendly for while during the many years he cared for her after she had a stroke in 1992. His main occupation was building contractor which he did for 53 years, building many homes from 1965 to 2018. He was also an electrician which he did for 51 years, from 1970 to 2021. During his working years, he worked for Baldree Electric in Salmon, Idaho. After that he worked for himself as Double D Enterprises. Then he worked for the Idaho National Lab from 1982 to January 1995 when he retired only to go to work again for the LDS Church in Roberts, Idaho from 2000 to 2005 when he retired again. He then continued to take electrical jobs until 2021 when he let his electricians license expire. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving a 2-year mission in the Eastern Canada Mission from November 1954 to November 1956. Callings he held in the church included Scout Master, Cub Master, High Priest Teacher, Stake High Council and Building Maintenance. Doyle was also on the go, doing everything with high energy. He played music his entire life from Big Band to Bluegrass music. He always had a "band" and practiced playing the guitar every day. His most recent band was "Gilmore City Council." He played many instruments, wrote his own songs and recorded his own CD's. He was a regular musician at Bannack Days in Montana since the year 2000 and was well known by many musicians. He passed his love of music on to his children and grandchildren.
In 1999, he was awarded a Special Interest Award from the Boy Scouts of America which he was proud to receive.
In his spare time, riding the bus to the Idaho National Lab, he wrote many books, self-publishing all of them but one which he sold through the Purple Easel. He also made clocks which he sold at the Purple Easel as a local artist.
Doyle is survived by his children, Denise Durocher (Dan) of Carmen Idaho, Marc Hammon of Rigby Idaho, Lorraine Taylor (Rod) of St. Anthony Idaho, Marianne Christensen (Larry) of Cottage Grove Oregon, Traci Burt (Dean), David (Brenda), Keith (Annemarie), Rebecca Jo Christensen (Dallas) of Rigby Idaho, Michael Hammon (Ellen) of South Jordan Utah, Nina Perkins (Brent) of Riverton Utah. Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosena, his daughter Nancy Hamblin and an infant son, Kay. Funeral Services will be held at the Leadore Ward Meeting House at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 29, 2022. Family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Salmon Cemetery in Salmon, Idaho.