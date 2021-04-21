Earl Eugene Hansen, age 93 of Rigby, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, April 10, 2021.
Earl was born June 12, 1927 in Rexburg, Idaho, a son to Eugene Dee Hansen and Terresa Jean Haws Hansen. As a child, dad loved roaming the streets of Idaho Falls and spent much time with his Haws grandparents in the Green Canyon area of Idaho. He married Alice Griffeth, August 21, 1950 in the Logan Temple.
He was a musician and loved the guitar and with his wife Alice formed the Olsen Hansen Rhythm Rocker Dance Band. Dad also hosted a radio show in Idaho Falls on KID Radio. He was an Insurance Agent and owned Hansen Insurance in Rigby. He had many talents and hobbies; skiing, golfing, fishing, motorcycle riding, hunting mushrooms and gardening. He was an avid golfer at Jefferson Hills in Rigby for years and shot a hole in one on #6 in April of 1991.
He loved the Palisades area and would never miss an opportunity to stop for a square ice cream cone at the Swan Valley Commissary. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was one of three missionaries to open up the Guatemala Mission serving from 1946 to 1949. He served as Bishop, was on the High Council, and was a Temple Ordinance Worker in the Idaho Falls Temple.
He is survived by his children, Shauna (Fred) DeCoria of Kennewick, Washington, Janette (Evan) Connell of Roach, Missouri, Marcene (Kim) Davids of Rigby, Idaho, Julene (Clark) Scott of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Diane (Ralph) Downey of Pueblo West, Colorado, Marie (Peter) Light of Billings, Montana, Marlin (Lori) Hansen of Rigby, Idaho, David (Joni) Hansen of Rigby, Idaho Steven (Trena) Hansen of Rigby, Idaho, 54 grandchildren, 160 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice, and two brothers, DeWayne and Dale.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 15th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Orvin Ward Chapel at 6925 North 15th East, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family visited with friends Wednesday April 14th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 1010 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. Interment followed services at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.