Edwin A Bloxham, 81 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at University Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ed was born March 22, 1939 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Darwin Owen Bloxham and Helen Rounds Bloxham. He was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 1957. He loved playing football and received a scholarship to attend Ricks College. Ricks College asked him to transfer his scholarship to wrestle in place of football.
On July 17, 1959 he married Barbara Ann Petersen in the Idaho Falls Temple. Ed built their home in Rigby where they raised their 4 children and resided throughout his life. Ed worked for; Idaho State Highway Department, Bloxham Construction for 10 years, then worked as a Real Estate Agent for Alpine Realty. He purchased Century 21 Landco where he was the broker. He later took on partners and co-brokered Century 21 Greater Landco.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he had the opportunity to serve as a Youth Sunday School Teacher, as a Councilor in a Bishopric, and on the High Council. Ed loved to race motorcycles and snowmobiles, riding his Harley Davidson with Barbara, golfing, hunting, fishing, razor riding, traveling, and watching sports on his big TV. Ed was a friend to all; he enjoyed going to North Highway Café in Idaho Falls, and valued the friendships he made there. Above all, Ed adored his wife Barbara, loved his family and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bloxham of Rigby, ID; daughters, Tannis (Tad) Parke of Teton, ID, Nichole Bloxham of Rigby, ID; son, Nolan (Alane) Bloxham of Lewisville, ID; a daughter-in-law, Nita Bloxham, 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kevin; brothers, Von and Tex; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Rigby 11th Ward Chapel; 106 N. 3800 E. Rigby. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby; and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will follow in the Ucon Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
