Edwin Earl (Ted) Hanson passed away at age 88 July 22, 2020.
Ted was born on August 3, 1931, in Lewisville, Idaho, to Irvin and Annie Hanson, and was raised on the family farm in Annis, Idaho. He attended grade school in Annis and graduated from Midway High School in Lewisville, Idaho. Ted served in the Army for two years and spent time in Germany at the end of the Korean War in 1953 and 1954.
Hanson attended college at Ricks College and Utah State University. On December 18, 1957, he married Sharon Marie Pieper in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ted and Sharon raised six daughters and three sons.
Ted remained on the family farm for his entire career. He worked very hard all his life to till, plant, irrigate, harvest, plow it up again and repeat every year. He developed an interest in irrigation water rights and served as President and board member for the Long Island Canal Company and Great Feeder Canal Company for many years. He built a successful cattle operation and pastured the cattle in the desert west of Rexburg, near Sand Creek north of St. Anthony and in Island Park. The farm life suited Ted, and he worked tirelessly to improve and expand the farm. He built miles of fence, leveled many acres to flood irrigate, and built corrals and buildings to support the operation. A true cowboy, he was tough as nails and had a work ethic second to none.
Ted faced many challenges in his life including the early death of three adult siblings and their spouses as well as three nephews. The Teton Dam flooded his farm and home, a fire consumed a large haystack and corrals, and the family home endured a fire. Ted faced all adversities with faith, strength, endless effort and determination.
Ted was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, including as bishop of the Annis Ward. Ted and Sharon worked in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. Five of his children served missions and all his children have been married in the temple.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his children, Marie (Craig) Orton, Michelle (Kelly) Sayer, Reed (Beth) Hanson, LaRae (Gabriel) Tau’a, Janet (Robert) Karren, Amy Hakeem, Brian (Jill) Hanson, Lane (Leide) Hanson, and Diane (Shane) Jacobson. He has 31 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren with another on the way. There will doubtless be many more in the years ahead.
The family would like to express appreciation for the services and outstanding care provided by Sage Grove Assisted Living and Solace Hospice.
Family and friends were invited to attend a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. July 27th at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery (3810 East Menan-Lorenzo Hwy, Rigby, Idaho). Please follow social distancing guidelines and bring chairs or blankets for seating. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.