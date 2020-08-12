Elda Murdock Merrill, 93-year old Ammon resident, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Life Care Center of Ammon, with her loving children at her bedside. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health & Hospice.
Elda was born August 12, 1926, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to George and Clara Noack Hofer. She grew up in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. She met Bernell Calvin Murdock, also of Blackfoot, on a double date. They were married April 12, 1945, in the Salt Lake City Temple.
While Bernell was serving in the Navy during World War II, Elda worked in a bank and saved for when he came home. After the war ended, they resided in Blackfoot where two daughters, Charlotte, Christine, and one son, Wayne were born. The family moved to Driggs, Idaho, in 1953 and acquired the International Harvester dealership. Elda worked really hard building the business with Bernell. While living in Driggs, two other children, Lynn and Beth were born. Due to health problems, the family moved to Rigby, Idaho, in 1953 where Elda worked at the Smart Shop, and later worked many years at the Idaho First National Bank.
After Bernell passed away in 1978, she married Nathan Merrill on March 19, 1983, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Elda had many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a Primary teacher, Relief Society President, Scout leader, and many years as Ward Chorister. She loved music, especially the hymns, and she taught many to lead music. She loved family history and spent many hours researching ancestors. Elda and Nathan were able to serve a mission in North Carolina. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and was always willing to serve others and had a kind word for everyone.
Elda is survived by her loving children, Charlotte (Michael) Young of Brigham City, UT, Christine (Ron) Woodhouse of Idaho Falls, Wayne (Ranae) Murdock of Ammon, ID, Lynn (Aleathea) Murdock of Federal Way, WA, and Beth (Robert) Milligan of Ammon, ID; 22 grandchildren and 62 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Clara Hofer; husbands, Bernell Murdock and Nathan Merrill; four sisters; and granddaughter, Megan Murdock.
Elda may be gone, but she will live on with her legacy of love in the lives of her family, and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 10, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial was in the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery.
