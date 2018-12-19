Ellen Darlene Johnston Walker passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at her home. She was born April 30, 1933 in Menan, Idaho to Thomas R and Helen L Johnston.
Ellen was raised on the farm in Menan and worked hard beside her parents and siblings; as well as her cousins, the Youngstrom’s, who lived next door. They all pitched in to get the work done year-round. There were many good happy times there.
Ellen attended school through eighth grade in Menan and graduated from Rigby High School in 1951. She then worked at S.H. Kriss Store in Idaho Falls; moving there and living with her best friend Marion Andrew, Wagoner.
Ellen married Dan J. Walker in 1954; they had two beautiful children, Tyanna and Craig. They later divorced.
Ellen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to quilt, sew and garden; canning what she grew and sharing with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Tyanna (Tony) Hook, Craig (Diane) Walker; 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Charleen) Johnston, Ralph (Joy) Johnston; sisters, Fern (Tom) Hall, and Shirley Sager.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Carl and Tommy and sister Gae.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. Interment will follow at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com