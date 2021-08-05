Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Ellen Mable (Hoggan) Laird 8/26/1945 - 6/17/2021 Ellen Mable Hoggan Laird, age 75 of Dubois, Idaho, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home.
She was born August 26, 1945 in Rexburg, Idaho to Ralph Harrison Hoggan and Mary Isabelle Walker Hoggan. She attended Edie School, a one-room school house in Medicine Lodge for her elementary years. She graduated from Clark County High School in Dubois in 1963; then continued her education at LDS Business College in Idaho Falls, Idaho. On June 5, 1964 she married her high school sweetheart, Eldon Laird in Dubois, Idaho. Their family was sealed on December 20, 1985 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 4 daughters; Brenda, Sherri, Pamela and Tammy; and a son, Brett.
Ellen worked as a Teacher's Aide for Clark County School District for nearly 20 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She did a service mission in Boston, MA in 2001 for the LDS Institute Students of Harvard, Cambridge and Boston Mass. She enjoyed reading, crafts, puzzle books, family history, family reunions, church callings, temple service and baking. She made the best rolls and Rice Krispies treats in town. Her greatest joys were visiting her kids and grandkids. She had a way of lighting the room up with her smile, laughter and positivity. She was faithful, genuine and had a way of making everyone feel loved and cared about.
She is survived by her daughters; Brenda Laird of Dubois, Idaho; Sherri (Spencer) Goodmansen of Rigby, Idaho, Pamela (Barry) Peterson of Rexburg, Idaho, Tammy Stoddard of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Brett (Brooke) Laird of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother, Lynn H. Hoggan of Medicine Lodge, Idaho; 15 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Ralph Hoggan; husband, Eldon Laird; brothers, Carl Hoggan and Max Hoggan.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints in Dubois, Idaho. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services Tuesday at the church. Interment will follow in the Dubois Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com