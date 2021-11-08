Elmer J. Park 3/16/1934 - 11/6/2021 Elmer J. Park, 87 of Rigby, ID passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
He was born March 16, 1934 in Hibbard, Idaho. The last of 8 children born to Lewis Frank Park and Myrtle Lee. He grew up in the Hibbard area and attended Hibbard and Rexburg schools.
He served his country in the United States Army and throughout his life was a proud patriot. There was always a flag flying in his yard.
Elmer and Marie C Neisess were married and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with four children; Jeannette, Cathy, Sandy and James. Elmer and Marie completed numerous projects for the American Indian Services under BYU. Elmer lost Marie to cancer in June of 1989.
The following year Elmer and Merlene were reintroduced and later married in the Idaho Falls Temple. Elmer and Merlene loved to travel and serve. One of their favorite adventures was serving in the Guatemala City North Mission. They also served over 16 years together in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples.
Elmer gave his life to service, both spiritually and physically, and quietly went about doing good. There was always room for everyone at his table.
Elmer was preceded in death by his wife Marie, his infant son James Lewis Park, his daughter Cathy Lois Hagen, his parents, Lewis and Myrtle, his siblings Belva Withers, Wanda Birch, Wilbur Lewis Park, LaVere Frank Park, Ruth Harris, Arlene Arnold and Lyle Lee Park.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Merlene Kunz Egbert Park, his children Jeannette (Frank) Wilding, Sandy (Jeff) Hansen, Brad (Tami) Egbert, Monica (Steve) Hobley, Kirk (Kathryn) Egbert, Mitzi (Scott) Mickelsen, Justin (Katherine) Egbert. Elmer currently has 40 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held 11 a.m., Friday November 12, 2021 at the Ririe Stake Center, 14061 N. 130 E. Ririe, ID. The family received family and friends on the previous evening, Thursday November 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the same location and again prior to the services from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment followed the services at the Rexburg Cemetery.