Emmett Jay Shippen 7/12/1941 - 10/8/2022 Emmett Jay Shippen passed away October 8, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg. Emmett was born on July 12, 1941 to Charles Wesley Shippen and Ruth Mildred Tomblinson Shippen. He grew up on the family Farm in Menan, Idaho. He graduated from Menan Elementary in the 8th grade, attended 9th at Midway Jr. High, and began his sophomore year in the fall of 1956 at the newly opened Rigby High School. He was involved in band and athletics, a member of the Archon Honor Fraternity, 4-sport letterman, and graduated in 1959.
Emmett met, dated, and married his loving wife, Mary Sue Streeper on August 6, 1961. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 7, 1962.
He attend Brigham Young University-Provo for 4 years and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and minored in Physical Education. There at BYU he tutored many students in upper math classes. After accepting a teaching position, he and Sue moved to Arcadia, CA where he taught Junior High School accelerated math students. They returned to Menan to form a father/sons partnership and begin a large cattle business and farming operation. Some of that original land became an "Idaho Century Farm" in 1979. He was a great business head and progressive farmer/rancher.
That life was productive for he and his wife, and in raising of their 5 children, as they worked hard together with their many responsibilities. In 1991 and 2015 he was awarded "Farmer of the Year" by the Rigby Chamber of Commerce, and also Jefferson County "Conservation Farmer of the Year" in 2004.
From youth, Emmett played, and or coached, many youth and adult softball and basketball teams for his Church and competitive League Sports, where he had much success. Highlights were times spent playing with his sons, and was always in a supporting role of their sports careers.
Emmett was a Commissioner for the Flood Control District #1 of Idaho for 34 years. He was appointed just prior to the "Teton Dam Flood" of 1976. He witnessed the damage of his own entire farming operation in its path. He was recognized for his insight and work done, during and following that devastation. He was also presented the "Jefferson County Service Award" after the "Snake River Plain Flood" of 1997. He was on the Coop Board of Directors for 15 years, 6 as chairman. He began serving on Canal Boards in 1971 that continued for 46 years.
Emmett was 4 times a Stake and Ward Athletic Director and held many leadership positions. He served in 3 Bishoprics: Menan, Ricks College, and a Singles Ward. He taught many adult and youth classes, enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was an avid golfer until declining health at almost 81. He was always a trusted friend and fun to be around.
He was a wonderful husband and father, and taught by example. As a sports family, they worked hard together and played hard together, always supporting each other in lifelong pursuits.
He has survived by his loving wife Sue of 61 years and his children: Shane Emmett (Nancy) Shippen, Russell Charles (full-term stillborn) Shippen, Trent Wesley (Jean) Shippen, Troy Jay (Janet) Shippen, Amy Sue (Eric) Mortensen, and Ty Ben (Kaly) Shippen. They were blessed with 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents, a sister Fahn Louise (John deceased) Shelton, and two brothers Wesley Ronald (Lorna) Shippen, and Dean Eldon (Susan) Shippen. One sister survives Sandra Ruth (Jim) Harris.
A special thanks to Homestead Assisted Living Center and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints in Menan, ID, 3547 E Menan Lorenzo Highway, with Bishop Val Jones officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Tuesday, Oct 11, and before the service on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 10:45 am, both times at the church. Burial will be at Annis-Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
