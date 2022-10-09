Emmett Jay Shippen

Emmett Jay Shippen 7/12/1941 - 10/8/2022 Emmett Jay Shippen passed away October 8, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg. Emmett was born on July 12, 1941 to Charles Wesley Shippen and Ruth Mildred Tomblinson Shippen. He grew up on the family Farm in Menan, Idaho. He graduated from Menan Elementary in the 8th grade, attended 9th at Midway Jr. High, and began his sophomore year in the fall of 1956 at the newly opened Rigby High School. He was involved in band and athletics, a member of the Archon Honor Fraternity, 4-sport letterman, and graduated in 1959.

Emmett met, dated, and married his loving wife, Mary Sue Streeper on August 6, 1961. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 7, 1962.

