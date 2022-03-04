Enid Stella (Walker) Storer 2/25/1923 - 3/1/2022 Enid Stella Walker Palmer Storer, age 99, passed away Tuesday, March 1 2022 at her daughter's home in Vancouver Washington. Passing was a peaceful experience for Enid, one she was ready for and looking forward to. It is time for all to celebrate her life and give thanks for knowing such a wonderful, saintly person. Enid was born on February 25, 1923 in Lewisville Idaho, second of seven sisters and one brother. She lived her early years, in Lewisville, near grandparents, and enjoyed a fun and carefree life, but also spent a lot of hours in the fields at harvest time. She attended school in Lewisville and in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High school. One of her favorite jobs was riding her bike to take lunch to her dad as he worked at his Shell service station on Main Street in Rigby. She often stayed and helped him, especially on the very busy Saturday nights when everyone needed gas on their way to have fun.
One of her dad's regular customers was a handsome young man from Milo, named Ray Palmer. Yes, it was the start of something beautiful, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on January 5, 1942. They loved living in Rigby and raising their family in a wonderful neighborhood on Idaho Avenue. Ray died in 1979. In 1981 Enid married a childhood friend of Ray's, who had lost his wife earlier. They were both happy to find each other and had many happy years of travel and family activities, Walter passing in 2005. Walter's family treated Enid with loving care, making their years together a fun and loving experience. She had a warm relationship with his six living children, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Enid had a wonderful career working retail at J.C. Penny and Skogmo. She loved working and looked forward to each day. She claimed to have the best job, working with the best people, and serving the best customers in the world. It was true because of her amazing happy attitude. Enid loved serving in her church callings. She was kept busy by the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women and Sunday School. She served at the Idaho Falls Temple for several years handing out clothing to the early attenders. She is survived by her son Clair (Ilene) of Lehi Utah, her daughter Marilyn (Todd) Richardson, Vancouver Washington, and her son Garen (Alaine), Bountiful Utah. Enid has lost her sisters, Zelta, Betty, Barbara and Sharon. She is survived by her brother Eldon, and sisters Lennis DaBell, and Marsha Smith. Enid and Ray have been blessed with 12 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. A fun and informal celebration of life will be held for Enid at Eckersell Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 12. The family will visit with family and friends prior to the service from 9:30a.m.-10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com