Errol Hugh Morgan 11/10/1943 - 1/16/2022 Errol Hugh Morgan, loving husband and father, died January16 at his home.
He was born November 10, 1943, to Harold Hugh & Bessie E Morgan in Lorenzo, Idaho.
He grew up along the Snake River on the 40 acre family farm where he learned to fish. After graduating from Rigby High School, in 1961 Errol went to work for Rhodes & McKay Construction building the access road to the top of Sawtelle Mountain. His love of construction took him through Idaho, Oregon & Montana. After meeting his wife Connie they settled down in Boise where they founded Morgan Construction. He later went to work at Ada County Highway District and in 2009, after 18 years he retired as the Maintenance & Operations Manager.
Errol had a great sense of humor, was a devoted friend and he cherished his time with his wife, children & grandkids.
Errol is survived by wife Connie L, & children Kirk (Nichole) Morgan, Lisa (Terry) Flynn, Rance Morgan, Kelly (Candida)Morgan & Ethan (Danielle)Morgan including 20 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay in Garden City. A committal service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Little Butte Cemetery on E. Menan Lorenzo Highway in Rigby, Idaho.