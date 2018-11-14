Frank Edward Pinnock, age 81, of Rigby, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Friday, November 9, 2018.
Frank was born October 27, 1937 in Rigby, Idaho a son to Grant and Millie Glenn Pinnock. He attended schools in Rigby. He served in the United States Army with the 11th Airborne Division following High School.
Frank married Lois Fay Holverson in Idaho Falls, September 30, 1960. He worked road construction for various companies throughout his life. He spent 12 years at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska working in the oil fields. He later became the owner operator of his own trucking company, Pinnock Trucking.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool and camping with his family. But most of all he enjoyed being the instigator, prankster and tease to everyone around.
He is survived by his wife Fay Pinnock of Rigby, a daughter Jodi Pinnock of Rigby, three sons, Lyle (Kristy) Pinnock of Idaho Falls, Lonny (Mona) Pinnock of Rigby and Derrin (Michelle) Pinnock of Rigby, a sister Elaine Amonette of Chula Vista, California, thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Donna Thornton, two brothers Bill and Lyle, one grandson Dylan and one granddaughter Ronie.
Funeral services will be held Friday November 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow services in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.