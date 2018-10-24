Franklin D. Byrd, 81, of Menan, Idaho passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the life care center of Idaho Falls, Idaho surrounded by his family.
Frank was born on November 2, 1936 in Lovel, WY. to George Alexander Byrd and Elda Asay Byrd. At the age of 5 the family moved to Billings, MT. where he attended school and graduated from Billings High School. He later attended Idaho State University and various trade schools. Even though he worked construction and mining for a living, his true passions were his family, gardening with his seven children, prospecting in the mountains, and his friends.
On August 25, 1971 he married Deborah Jones. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 5, 1974. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Frank served in numerous callings. His favorite calling was making every person feel loved and welcome as he greeted them before church each Sunday.
Frank is survived by his wife Debbie of 47 years and their children: Franklin D. Byrd Jr. (Dianna) of Eagle Mountain, UT. Kirk G. Byrd (Amber) of Roy, UT. Kristy Ann Byrd of Menan, ID. Kory Lynn Byrd (Scott) of Salt Lake City, UT. Brian Wesley Byrd (Lexie) of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ashley Kay Boyce (Partick) of Rigby, Idaho. Melanie Evelyn Smith (Doug) of Tacoma, WA. Frank and Debbie are the proud grandparents of 16 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son James Byrd, his parents George and Elda Byrd, his brothers Dick, Howard, Jon, and his sister Betty.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Menan Stake Center in Menan, ID. A viewing will be held at Eckersell Memorial Chapel at 101 West Main St. in Rigby, ID. on October 24, 2018 from 6:30 - 8:00 PM and before the funeral on Thursday from 9:30 - 10:45 AM. The burial will be at the Annis Little Butte cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.