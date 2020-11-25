Fred Leon Olson, 84 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Saturday, November 15, 2020 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls.
Fred was born August 5, 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Andrew Cornelius Olson and Ora Vaughn Smith Olson. He was raised and attended schools in the Ririe-Shelton area. He married Joann Whittle September 14, 1955, they had 5 children together. They later divorced. February 9, 1981, he married Colleen Herndon Atwood. She preceded him in death November 12, 2020.
Fred was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ. He served as Water Master for Enterprise and Farmers Friend Canal. He enjoyed raising and racing horses and served as President of Bonneville Chariot Association, was a member of the Iona Posse and was active in horse racing in the Intermountain West. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by daughters, Kris (Troy) Wood of West Valley, Utah, Kerry (David) Davies of Meridian, Idaho, and Sharla Harris, Idaho Falls, Idaho, sons Don (Barbara) Atwood of Idaho Falls, Ron (deceased) Brenda Atwood of West Valley, Utah, Joey (Jessica) Atwood of Rigby, Lynn Olson of Idaho Falls, Andrew (Stephanie) Olson Idaho Falls, sisters, Connie Stokes of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Sonja (Tom) Tawzer of Ammon, Idaho, Sandra Vias of Ririe, Idaho; brothers, Donnie (Ruth) Olson of Shelley, Idaho, Bill (Deon) Olson of Ammon, Idaho, Larry (Bonnie) Olson of Rigby, Idaho, Nick (Jeannie) Olson of Ririe, Idaho, Max (Jeanne) Olson of Ammon, Olson, Dean (Cheryl) Olson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Rodney (Bonnie) Olson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jack (Shelley) Edwards of Iona, Idaho; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; his parents; sisters, Erma and Joyce; daughter, Sherri; son, Ron; grandson, Tory and granddaughter; Jonell.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.