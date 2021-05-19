Fred Walter Hicks, age 82, of Rigby, passed away at his home Friday, May 14, 2021.
Fred was born January 22, 1939 in Grant, Idaho a son to Walter LeGrand Hicks and Louise Wilson Hicks. He attended Rigby Schools, graduating from Rigby High School. He played football for Weber State University and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Idaho State University.
He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne during the Berlin Crisis.
He married Marva June Youngstrom, August 18, 1989 in Rigby, Idaho.
Fred owned and operated Hicks-Adams Contractors constructing roads and enjoyed Golf, fishing, hunting and water sports.
He is survived by his wife, Marva June Hicks of Rigby, children: Bianca (Ryan) Lamott of Sierra Vista, Az., Tracy (Doug) Jacobson of Rexburg, Id., Kathy (Rod) Clark of Rigby, Id., Karen (Bart) Larsen of Idaho Falls, Id., Jared Fred Hicks of Rigby, Id., Brant (Cheryl) Hicks of Minnesota and Stephanie (Matt) Clapp of Rigby, Id., Shonna (Jamie) Hawley, Jimmy (Edward) Young of Idaho Falls and the late David Madsen, and enough grandchildren to fill a bus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, (Ruth, Elfey Fern, and Eunice) and four brothers, (Ernest, Earl, Hyrum and Dell Ross).
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. The family will visit with friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. both at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery.