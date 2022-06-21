Gale A. Reed 4/25/1923 - 6/21/2022 Gale A. Reed, life long resident of Ririe, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the age of 99. Gale was born April 25, 1923 on Butler Island, near Ririe, Idaho to James H. Reed and Maude Armstrong Reed. He attended Ririe schools, graduating from Ririe High School. He continued his education at Utah State University. February 23, 1945, he married the love of his life, Delila Stitt Reed. They made their home in Ririe and were blessed with 6 children. Gale worked as a dairy farmer throughout his life. Gale served his savior, family and community his entire life. He served as a member of the Ririe 2nd ward Bishopric for 13 years when the ward was first established, and was on the Rigby East Stake High Council for 18 years. With his sweetheart, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Music was one of his many talents that he shared far and wide. Starting at 17 years old, and going through to 97, he sang at over 2000 funerals as well as many other engagements. Gale was on the Board of Directors for Fall River Rural Electric for over 20 years and was the President of the board for the majority of that time. He was awarded the Northwest Public Power Association's Lifetime Membership recognition for his stellar service on this board. Along with his brother Glen, and others, he helped to found the Jefferson County Central Fire District. Gale loved farming, fishing and his dairy cows. In 1974 he was awarded the Conservation Farmer of the year for his excellent farming skills and dedication to the profession. The family would like to extend their heart felt appreciation to a very special "adopted family member", Alex Hamlett. Alex has been dad's right hand and best friend as his caregiver for the past several months. His kind gentle compassionate care has been the saving grace for the family as dad's health declined. We would also like to thank Solace Hospice for their support and kindness through this difficult time. He is survived by his children; Rosmary Dixon of Pocatello, Janice (Ron) Squire of Heber AZ, daughter-in law Jolyn (Don-dec) Reed of Ririe, Bob (Diane) Reed of Ririe, Carolyn Reed of Logan UT, Loralee Lovell of Ririe; siblings, Barbara (Richard) Clark of Alpine UT, Carol Sue (Weldon-dec.) Nef of Burton; 28 grandchildren, 84 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, 7 siblings, 1 grandchild and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Ririe Stake Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Ririe Stake Center and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, prior to services also at the Stake Center. Interment will follow at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com