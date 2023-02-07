Gary David Spaulding July 30, 1935 - February 5, 2023 On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Gary David Spaulding, our father, left this world to join his sweetheart JoAnn in heaven. He was a true patriarch of the family and was a blessing to many. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, cherishing every title he had. Dad attended Burton schools in Madison County, and later moved to Milo where he graduated from Bonneville High School in 1953. He attended Ricks College for a short time before being drafted into the army, serving in the Korean war. He loved the outdoors and worked for the U. S. Forest Service where he enjoyed riding horses in the mountains, fishing when he could, and picking huckleberries at every opportunity. He always had a love for reading western novels and watching western movies such as "High Noon" with Gary Cooper. Dad was named after this famous movie star. Dad and Mom were introduced by a mutual friend. He always said she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. After a short courtship, they were married on July 26, 1957, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Dad began working at the Argonne National Laboratories in 1962. They lived in Rigby where over time they had six beautiful girls, Sherri, Kristy, Karen, Leisa, Mary Ann, and Toni. Dad always missed living on a farm. In 1971 he went to an auction and bought a horse and had to come home and tell Mom that they needed to buy a farm to accommodate the horse. Together they purchased the acreage just north of Rigby where Dad built most of his home himself. He worked hard on the farm, he could fix anything, and was always there to help anyone. He was very generous to anyone who wanted to spend time on the Dry Bed, and he made many memories with family there. Most of us refer to it as "our favorite place in Idaho". In 1973, a surprise joined the family when Heidi was born. She quickly became the apple of his eye from then on. He now had seven daughters and was proud of each one of them. Dad was active in bowling, hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends. He volunteered at the Jefferson County Museum of which he was the past President of the board. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events, whether it was a ball game, dance recital, or birthday party. He tried to be there! He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and appreciated all the friendships he made there. Dad is survived by the following children, Sherri Hunting (Jim deceased) of Grant, Kristy Johnson (Kirk) of Rigby, Karen Bowen (Eddie) of Idaho Falls, Mary Ann Stanger (Kevin) of Rexburg, Toni Dalley (Layne) of Idaho Falls, Heidi Hart (Sheldon) of Menan, his sister Maurine Spaulding of Idaho Falls, and his brother Murland Spaulding of Idaho Falls. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren, with 5 more grandchildren on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Spaulding, daughter Leisa Kelsey, grandson Todd Spaulding, great-grandchildren, Ashlee Monson and History Johnson,his parents, a baby sister, his younger brother Reid, and many other loved ones. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 10th at "High Noon." The family will meet with friends from 10:30-11:45 prior to the service at the LDS Stake Center at 258 W. 1st N. Rigby, ID. There will also be a viewing on Thursday, February 9th from 6:00-7:30 pm at Eckersell Funeral Home at 101 W. Main in Rigby. Interment will be at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. The family would like to thank Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, BRIO and the many people who cared for Dad in his final days. Many thanks to Eckersell's Funeral Home for their kind, loving care for Dad and our family. The love Dad felt from everyone was amazing!
