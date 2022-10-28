Gary Lee Egan 7/15/1934 - 10/22/2022 Gary Lee Egan (aged 88), beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and great Grandfather returned to the loving embrace of his Savior on October 22, 2022, where he joined his daughter, Joni in the eternities. Born in Shelton, Bonneville County, Idaho on July 15, 1934 to Leonard Stuart Egan and Angie Bernice Balmforth, Gary was raised in Shelton, Idaho. The 4th of 6 children, Gary graduated from Ririe High School, where he was an ALL-STAR Basketball player. On a beautiful August morning, Gary met the love of his life outside Reed's Drugstore in downtime Rigby, Idaho. Frieda Anne Call, of Rigby, Idaho, was with her girl friends when she noticed a handsome young man. One of her girl friends playfully took Frieda's shoes and threw them into the back of Gary's car. This chance encounter started a lifetime of love. On November 11, 1953, Gary and Frieda were married in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' Idaho Falls Temple. While attending Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, Gary and Frieda were blessed with three beautiful daughters—Vicki, Joni, and Angela. After graduating from Ricks College, Gary earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Utah State University in Logan, Utah. He graduated valedictorian of his Master's program. Post graduation, he moved his family to Loveland, Colorado to begin his career with Hewlett-Packard as an Electrical Engineer. While in Loveland they were blessed with a son, Richard. Gary retired to Glendale, Arizona after 25+ years with Hewlett-Packard. Gary loved the Lord, his wife, and his family very much. He faithfully served in many leadership positions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in local congregations wherever they lived. He enjoyed traveling the world, watching a good football game, and spending time with family. He is survived by his eternal companion and wife of 69 years, Frieda, his daughters Vicki Rinne (Heikki) and Angela Day (James), his son Richard Egan (Pamela Vuong), 12 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren; and brother, Brion Egan. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, three brothers, and a sister. There will be a Public Visitation conducted on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 9:00 -9:45AM at Eckersell Funeral Home, located at 101 W Main St., Rigby, ID. Following the Public Visitation, a Memorial Service will be held from 10:00 -10:30AM in the Eckersell Chapel, after which there will be a dedicatory graveside service at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery at 11:00AM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
