Gary William Taylor Sr, 84, of Ririe, Idaho passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Gary was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on August 17, 1936, the son of Donald Elwood Taylor and Bertha Alice Sessions Taylor. He attended schools in Rigby, Idaho and graduated from Rigby High School. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He married Dixie Stephens on August 30, 1986 in Salmon, Idaho. He worked in construction his whole life and owned and operated Gary Taylor Construction for 25 years. He was an extremely hard worker.
Gary enjoyed rodeos, going hunting and fishing and art work. He coached his children in many Little League sports. He loved John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies and being with his family.
Gary is survived by his daughters; Carrie (Robert) Murphy of Blackfoot, ID, Billie Jo Taylor of Salmon, ID, Sherri Lyn Taylor of Nampa, ID, Ann Barnowski of Boise, ID. Sons; Ben (Dennice) Taylor of Kalispell, MT, Lenny Clint Taylor of Rigby, ID, Arne (Rebecca) Taylor of Richland, Wa, and Luke Lawrence (Shannon) Taylor of Kennewick, WA. Two step children Shawna (Glen) Terry of Napa, CA, and Neil (Carey) Sims of Lemhi, ID, Sisters, Arlene (Dick) Coon of St. George, UT and Lana (Gordon) Robertson of Havre de Grace, MD, a brother, Richard Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID., and his loving grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his wife Dixie Lee Taylor of thirty four years who passed away November 30, 2020. A son, Gary William Taylor Jr, his parents, a sister, JoAnn Tibbitts and a brother, George Taylor.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ririe-Shelton Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.