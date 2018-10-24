Gay Lynn Wolfensberger Rolfe 66, of Rigby, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home, in her sleep, on Thursday, October 18, 2018.
Gay Was born December 9, 1951 in Rigby, Idaho to Henry “Hank” Otto Wolfensberger and Verna Wood Wolfensberger. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School with the class of 1970.
On June 19, 1971, Gay married Randy S. Rolfe in the Idaho Falls LDS temple for time and all eternity. They were blessed with four children, Kendra (Jeff) Olaveson, Torrie (Jason) Miller, Curtis (Misty) Rolfe, and Stephanie (Stetzen) Stoddard, and 11 grandchildren.
Gay was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a woman of faith and courage and served unselfishly in many church callings. Despite life’s challenges, she always chose the better part.
Gay was so much fun to be around and always lit up any room she walked into. Her favorite job above all else was being a mom and grandma. She was always very involved in all her grandkids activities. She loved to golf, razor ride, sit on the deck, float the river and ski with all her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Randy S. Rolfe of Rigby, her children and grandchildren all of Rigby, her brother, Bill (Rhea) Wolfensberger of Rigby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Alan and sister, Judy.
Funeral service was held Monday, October 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., at the Rigby East Stake Center 4021 E. 300 N. Rigby, Idaho, with Bishop Jason Poston conducting. A viewing was held on Sunday, October 21, from 6 – 8 p.m. and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., both at the stake center. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com