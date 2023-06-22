Gay Rothwell April 23, 1955 - June 21, 2023 Gay Huston Fargher Rothwell, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 21, 2023, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community. She was under the care of Alliance Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.
Gay was born April 23, 1955, in Butte, Montana, to Ray "Buffalo" and Rae McQuay. She was adopted and raised by John S.W. Fargher and Dorothy Huston Fargher. Gay grew up and attended schools in Butte, Montana, and graduated from Butte High School. She also went on to attended the University of Montana and Montana Western where she earned her Bachelors Degree in education.
On January 23, 1982, she married Rex James Rothwell in Butte, Montana. Gay and Rex made their home in Mud Lake, Idaho, where Gay worked as a teacher for Terreton Elementary.
Growing up, Gay was Episcopalian but later in life she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will forever be a spiritual woman. Gay enjoyed old movies, camping and reading. She never met a stranger and loved her family and friends. She always spoke proudly of all their accomplishments.
Gay is survived by her loving husband, Rex James Rothwell of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Kellyn (Richard) Clary of Pavillion, WY; son, James (Danielle) Rothwell of Richland, WA; two brothers, Raleigh (Carol) Curtis of Seattle, WA, and Kent (Belinda) Fargher of Ramsay, MT; and one grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Ray "Buffalo" McQuay, Biological and Rae McQuay; parents, John and Dorothy Fargher,In-laws, Ted and Enid Rothwell; brother-in-law, Bryon Bailey; and brother, John Fargher.
