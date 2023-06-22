Gay Rothwell

Gay Rothwell April 23, 1955 - June 21, 2023 Gay Huston Fargher Rothwell, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 21, 2023, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community. She was under the care of Alliance Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.

Gay was born April 23, 1955, in Butte, Montana, to Ray "Buffalo" and Rae McQuay. She was adopted and raised by John S.W. Fargher and Dorothy Huston Fargher. Gay grew up and attended schools in Butte, Montana, and graduated from Butte High School. She also went on to attended the University of Montana and Montana Western where she earned her Bachelors Degree in education.


