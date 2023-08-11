Gaylia Ann (White) Nord December 15, 1942 - August 11, 2023 Gaylia Ann White Nord, 80, of Rigby Idaho, died peacefully at home on August 11, 2023.
Gaylia Ann White was born on December 15, 1942, in Rigby, Idaho to Mark H. White and Elva L. Packer White. She was welcomed by brothers David (deceased) and Ronald. Gaylia was raised in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School in 1961.
Gaylia married Reed D. Nord in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in 1961. They made their home on the family farm east of Rigby where she lived her entire life. She worked alongside Reed on the farm and did secretarial work for him with his real estate and auction businesses. She was an accredited senior appraiser for personal property. She also drove school bus and was a substitute teacher for many years.
Gaylia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in several positions. Gaylia taught sewing 4-H for many years.
Gaylia loved to sew and was famous for her beautiful quilts. She also sewed most of her family's clothes for years.
Gaylia is survived by her husband, Reed of Rigby; children Natalie (Dan) Shaffer of Inkom; Darrin of Rigby, Diana Lowder of Aurora UT and Eric of Rigby; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Kathy (Bill) Jenkins, son Ryan, son-in-law Steve Lowder; two brothers David and Ronald; and her parents Mark and Elva White.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Perry LDS Ward Building in Ririe. Visitation will be Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. -10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
