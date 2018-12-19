Gene Rae Christiansen, 73 of Rigby, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 16, 2018 at his home, with his family by his side.
Gene leaves behind his beloved wife, Sharline Christiansen, and his children, Tony, Alleen, Delray, Dean and Tina. Gene was also the grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Gene was a native Idahoan and spent 73 years in the Rigby area. Gene had a successful career working for Idahoan Foods; he started when he was young and worked his way to a manager position, which he maintained until retiring.
Gene enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, riding horses, riding ATV’s, motorcycles and snow machines. Gene was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend to many and a great coach. Gene will be forever missed by all.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.