George Ruben Ellis 4/7/1931 - 11/21/2021 George Ruben Ellis, 90, of Idaho Falls, Idaho died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
George was born April 7, 1931, in LaBelle, Idaho a son of James Albert Ellis and Alice Wandella Moses Ellis. He was raised in the Rigby area and graduated from Rigby High School. He joined the Army National Guard. George married Betty Ludlow June 19, 1949 in LaBelle, Idaho. There marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Betty preceded him in death. He married Bonnie Bazil Helsing on September 23, 2017, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
After returning from serving in the army, he purchased O.K. Rubber Welders in Firth, Idaho. He also worked construction and in 1974 he started Ellis Tucking Company. He helped start and operate the Ellis Arabian Horse Ranch along with his son Wade and wife Terri. He retired in 1998. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving as a faithful ministering brother.
George enjoyed bowling, hunting, racing snowmachines, horses and chariots. Most of all he enjoyed his family especially their annual snowmobile trips to Island Park, raising Arabian horses and riding his side by side.
George is survived by his wife Bonnie Helsing Ellis, children Dennis Ellis of Idaho Falls, Ronnie & Trina Ellis of Santaquin, Utah, Wade & Terie Ellis of Idaho Falls, Sharilee & Larry Shults of Aurora, Colorado, Ryan & Carma Ellis of Idaho Falls, 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren. Bonnie's children Becky & Richard Chadwick of Lewiston, Utah, Brenda & Steve Chamberlain of Idaho Falls, Lance Helsing of Rigby, Holly & Perry Ward of Blackfoot, 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, siblings, Wendell, Lewis, Betty, Lorna, Helen, son Scott Helsing and grandchildren Steven Ellis, Corey Ellis, Mechelle Ellis.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the LaBelle LDS Ward Chapel (4223 East 528 North, Rigby, ID). The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the local food bank in George's name.