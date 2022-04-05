Geraldine "Geri" Tessman 12/4/1950 - 4/2/2022 Our Mom, Geri passed away at home on April 2, 2022 at the age of 71. She was surrounded by her loving family who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest and with the same zest. Geri was born December 4, 1950 to Seth Norris and Bette Hunting Norris in St. Anthony, Idaho, later moving to Utah where she graduated from Ogden High School. She married and later divorced, blessing her with her reason for living -- her children, Brandi (Todd) Murphy and Rusty (Stacie) Norris. Geri worked for the City of South Salt Lake starting as a receptionist and worked her way up to be the Public Works Supervisor ultimately retiring in 2010. Geri wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty alongside her crew as it was not unusual for her to climb a water tower, operate heavy machinery or even a simple act of kindness in dropping off treats to the snow team working holidays. She also enjoyed supporting various July 4th festivities and coaching the city softball team. Geri's true love in life was being a Grandma. Whether it be a basketball game, dance recital, horse show, softball tournament, or barrel race, she was sure to be there and would always be heard cheering from the stands "Yeah, yeah!" Geri loved spending time with her family, making memories and was always up for an adventure. She especially loved camping and going on side-by-side rides. Geri had a special bond with her sisters, and loved sharing her birthday with her sister, Vickie. She had quite a sense of humor and a contagious laugh that would light up any room. Geri is survived by her 2 children, 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, stepmother, 4 siblings, and countless other family members and friends. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the A+ Hospice team for the wonderful and heartfelt care they provided. Forever in our hearts -- we love you, Mom! A viewing will be held April 9th at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N University Ave, Provo, UT from 6-8 PM. As Geri chose her final resting place to be in Idaho, a viewing will be held on April 11th at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W Main St, Rigby, ID from 9-9:45 AM with a service to follow at 10 AM."