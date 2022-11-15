Gerri Sue (Peterson) McMinn 1/31/1965 - 11/11/2022 On November 10, 2022, Heaven received a beautiful angel. Our beloved daughter, wife, sister and aunt. Geraldine Sue "Gerri" McMinn, 57, of Denver City, Texas, passed away at Yoakum County hospital in Denver City, Texas. She was taken home to be with our Heavenly Father and her family and friends in Heaven.

She was born to Gerald Peterson and Marcia Stewart Peterson on January 31, 1965 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She is the middle daughter of three sisters: Kathy, Gerri and Lisa, and niece Amber.


