Gerri Sue (Peterson) McMinn 1/31/1965 - 11/11/2022 On November 10, 2022, Heaven received a beautiful angel. Our beloved daughter, wife, sister and aunt. Geraldine Sue "Gerri" McMinn, 57, of Denver City, Texas, passed away at Yoakum County hospital in Denver City, Texas. She was taken home to be with our Heavenly Father and her family and friends in Heaven.
She was born to Gerald Peterson and Marcia Stewart Peterson on January 31, 1965 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She is the middle daughter of three sisters: Kathy, Gerri and Lisa, and niece Amber.
Gerri grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, graduating from Bonneville High School in 1983. She enjoyed being with her family and loved to dance, roller stake, go snowmobiling and she enjoyed camping with family and friends. Gerri worked at Weston's, Eagle Rock Timber, A-Core and The Jefferson Star, and was a loving caregiver to her grandma and a friend.
Gerri met the love of her life, Robert Daniel McMinn, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were married on July 13, 1985 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Gerri was always a very kind, loving person with a bubbly personality that everyone loved. She deeply loved her family and friends.
Gerri is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Robert McMinn of Denver City, Texas; her mom Marcia Peterson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, sister Kathy Peterson of Boise Idaho, sister Lisa (Scott) Morgan of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and niece Amber Peterson (Kirk Smith) of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Gerri is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Peterson, grandparents Lee and Elayne Stewart, and Joseph and Ruth Peterson; in-laws Bruce and Myrna McMinn, brother-in-law Bruce Lynn McMinn, dear friend Susan Clark, uncles and cousins.
We will miss you will all of our hearts. You will always be our guardian angel. We love you very much!
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street Rigby 83442). The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. also at Eckersell Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.