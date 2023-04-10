Gilbert Clay Graham November 30, 1929 - April 3, 2023 Gilbert "Clay" Graham (93) of Rigby, Idaho, died peacefully on April 3rd, 2023, surrounded by his family in Teton Idaho. Clay was born November 30th, 1929. He was the second oldest son of Leonard Everett Graham and Evelyn Green Graham of Rigby, Idaho. He attended the Jefferson County School System through High School. He worked throughout his life alongside his father on their family farm. He had a love of music and was a skillful violinist and had a great singing voice. He served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Central United States Mission. Upon returning from his mission, he met his sweetheart, Renee Pocock, from Sugar City, Idaho. Renee was Clay's most valued treasure. They both shared a common love for music and sang together throughout their lives. He and Renee were blessed with 7 wonderful children, two girls and five boys. He loved spending time with his family and attending many of his 28 grand, 68 great and 1 great-great grandchildren's music and sporting events. Clay had vivid memories of his formative years working on the family farm with his uncles and grandparents. He idolized his dad Leonard who mentored him and together they farmed side by side for decades producing quality hay, potatoes, wheat crops as well as managing a dairy. He gained a strong work ethic and a sense of pride in his work. He elected to make farming his career to provide for his large family. He loved the outdoors and was intrigued learning everything he could about farming; planting, irrigation, agriculture, machinery, and just working the land. He was never one to be idle or let the dust settle and he loved staying busy with reading and learning. Clay was a gentle kind person who loved to talk to people and had a unique sense of humor. This quality enabled him to connect with people naturally and became an asset as he pursued a career in sales in his later years. He attained many awards as a top salesperson for multiple years in the Living Scriptures organization. Clay had a great love and devotion to God and Jesus Christ. He served in many callings in his church as the High Priest Group Leader, Bishopric Counselor, and Stake High Councilman. He and his wife Renee served a mission at the Idaho Falls Temple visitors center and St. George Temple. They supported their children serving missions. Clay was always a perpetual missionary throughout his life. He never left the house without 2 Books of Mormon to share a special message with others he met. He literally touched hundreds of lives spreading the gospel. His missionary example encouraged many of his posterity to fulfill successful missions around the world. He is survived by his 5 children, David (Suzie) Graham of Chandler, Arizona, Lynn (Robin) Graham of Phoenix, Arizona, Jeff Graham of Teton, Idaho, Paul (Tammy) Graham of Rigby, Idaho, and Nancy Graham of Teton, Idaho and his siblings Leonard (Bev) Graham Jr. of Heber, Utah, Nettie Ann (Max) Nelson of Boise, Idaho, Eva Mae (Harry) Phillips of Bountiful Utah, and Stephen (Vanessa) Graham Provo, Utah. He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Evelyn Graham, his wife Renee Pocock Graham, daughter Wendy (Michel) Hawkes, son Keith (Stephanie) Graham, his brothers Robert (ZoeAnn) and Ronald (LaRue) Graham, and sister Norma (Doug) Casper.
A viewing and funeral services will be held Saturday, April 29th, 2023, at the Rigby Idaho Holbrooke Stake Center (196 N 4000 E, Rigby, ID 83442). The viewing will begin at 11:30 AM and the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment will take place directly after the funeral at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery (4023 Ririe Hwy, Rigby, ID).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.