Glade Peterson 3/17/1948 - 8/2/2022 Glade Lawrence Peterson, 74, of Rigby, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's on August 2, 2022, in the arms of his loving wife, Beverly, and surrounded by family. He received excellent and tender care from Homestead Senior Living and Brio Hospice. A lifelong Idahoan, Glade was born March 17, 1948, the fourth of eight children to Mark and Norma Peterson of Plano.
Ever learning, Glade began his formal education at the Edmunds school in Plano and finished 20 years later at the University of Oregon Dental School. In the interim he graduated from Sugar Salem High School as part of the tight-knit class of 1966, followed by Ricks College and BYU in Provo. He continued studying throughout his life and always had a book nearby.
Glade loved sports and was athletic until his last breath. In high school he lettered in baseball, football, and basketball. He coached his kids' little league teams and played on countless softball and basketball teams of his own as an adult. When he wasn't playing, he was watching sports on TV and was a huge fan of the Braves, the Packers, and BYU. He loved taking family members to football games in Provo every fall. He took up swimming and cycling and competed in triathlons. He played racquetball almost daily and has a long row of trophies from his many tournaments. He even once won a ping pong tournament on a cruise ship. When he wasn't competing or watching, he was exercising. For years every morning he ran and ran and ran, and when he didn't run he spent his lunch hour at the YMCA climbing stairs. His lungs were strong, and in his last hours they, like he, refused to quit.
Despite his intensely competitive athletic nature, Glade was a consummate peacemaker. He held no anger or malice and sought everywhere to eliminate contention.
Glade played lead guitar in a performing group at Ricks College, where he met a beautiful piano player named Beverly Cook. They married in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 12, 1970. They filled their home with music, giving their kids lessons and forming a family band. Glade played the trumpet and guitar and could always be heard listening to his favorite band The Ventures. From a young age he learned their songs and formed a band of his own with a couple of his best friends. They played together well into their old age.
At 19, he set off on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the West Spanish American Mission, and that experience directed the rest of his life. He loved serving and dedicated his life to loving God and his neighbor. Everywhere he went he talked to strangers, and often those conversations turned into missionary opportunities. He served in dozens of callings and particularly held dear his time as bishop, stake presidency counselor, full-time missionary with Beverly in Honduras and Washington, D.C., and finally as a sealer in the Idaho Falls Temple.
He loved serving his community. He was on the school board for 12 years, including a stint as chair, and worked hard to promote healthy vending machine choices and the building of new schools. He served his professional community as well, spending years on the board of the local dental society and later as president of the Idaho State Dental Association.
Most of all he loved his family, and they loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Grant.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly and their eight children: Mike (Christi) of Boise; Kristie (Corey) Christensen of Afton, Wyoming; Jeffrey (Emily) of Salem, Utah; Kevin (Sasha) of Reno, Nevada; Scott (Emily) of Rigby; Justin (Kim) of Rigby; Tracen (Melissa) of Shelly; and Alexis (Marc) Jolley of Pleasant View, Utah. He is also survived by 35 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Rigby South Stake Center, 106 North 3800 East, with Bishop Parker officiating. The family visited with friends Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial was in the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery.