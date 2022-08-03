Glade Peterson

Glade Peterson 3/17/1948 - 8/2/2022 Glade Lawrence Peterson, 74, of Rigby, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's on August 2, 2022, in the arms of his loving wife, Beverly, and surrounded by family. He received excellent and tender care from Homestead Senior Living and Brio Hospice. A lifelong Idahoan, Glade was born March 17, 1948, the fourth of eight children to Mark and Norma Peterson of Plano.

Ever learning, Glade began his formal education at the Edmunds school in Plano and finished 20 years later at the University of Oregon Dental School. In the interim he graduated from Sugar Salem High School as part of the tight-knit class of 1966, followed by Ricks College and BYU in Provo. He continued studying throughout his life and always had a book nearby.

