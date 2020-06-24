Glen J. Mecham, 80, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away June 12, 2020 at his home under hospice care. He was born July 10, 1939, to Gladys Haslem and Amasa Lyman Mecham in Vernal, UT.
He graduated from Unitah High School in Vernal, Utah and attended BYU Provo and Utah State, graduating with a degree in Industrial & Technical Engineering and an Education Teaching Certificate.
He went to work for Rural Electric Companies in Vernal, Utah; Malta, Idaho; Ely, Nev., and Murray City, Utah as head engineer.
He met his sweetheart in high school, and they became engaged at BYU and were married August 29, 1960, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they raised four children. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year.
When not working he enjoyed family and ranching (raising sheep). He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Lyman Mecham, his children: Cary (Sue) Mecham, of North Ogden, Utah, Lana (Tad) Tadlock, of Boise, Idaho, Lynette (Jerry) Tingey, of Island Park, Idaho and Kimber (Josh) Haakinson of Roosevelt, Utah. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Amasa Lyman and Gladys Mecham; brothers, Lynn Mecham and Kay Mecham and sisters, Darlene Mecham Haile and Donna Mecham Burchinal.
Funeral Services were held at 10:00 a.m. June 19, 2020 at Flamm Funeral Home. Interment will be held 10:00 a.m. June 20, 2020 at the Maeser Cemetery in Vernal, Utah. Condolences may be sent online at www.flammfh.com.