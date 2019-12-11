Golden Mendon Gallup, 98 of Ririe, Idaho passed away Monday, December 02, 2019 at his home. He was under the care of Solace Hospice.
Golden was born September 3, 1921 in Ririe to Thomas Mendon Gallup and Rachel Hannah Coles Gallup. He was raised and attended schools in Antelope, Idaho through the 8th grade, then attended and graduated from Ririe High School. He was inducted into the United States Army Air Corps in 1942 and served honorably during WWII as a Radio Operator Mechanic Gunner; earning two Bronze Stars. On July 20, 1944 he married Alta Rose Smith in Antelope, Idaho. They were bless with 2 daughters and 5 sons. Golden farmed, with his family, in the Antelope area throughout his life. He also worked for Idaho Potato Growers and for Simplot for 25 years. On April 1, 1999 he married Gay Call in Elko, Nevada.
Golden was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the VFW Snake River Post #1004. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing pool. He was also a member of several pool leagues.
He is survived by his wife, Gay Call Gallup of Ririe; daughters, Patty Jean Kjar of Buffalo, MO, Lori Ann Ranson of Rigby; sons, Kent Gallup of Ririe, Robert Gallup of Rigby, Rodney Gallup of Bonita Springs, FL; and brother, Grant Gallup of Idaho Falls; several grandchildren and stepchildren; Becky Ehling, Danny Braaten, Sarah Jessen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alta Rose; sons, Gary Lee Gallup, Golden Ray Gallup; 1 brother and 1 sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family on line at eckersellfuneralhome.com.