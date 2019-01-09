Grant L. Bowen, 91, of Plano, Idaho, passed away peacefully, January 2, 2019, in his home surrounded by those who loved him. Grant was never happier than when surrounded by his family and friends. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, and friend to many. He was born April 10, 1927 in Ririe, Idaho a son to Casey LaVon and Lola Gertrude Morgan Bowen.
On December 14, 1945 he married Faye Joyce Gardner in Hibbard. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Faye passed away in 1991. They enjoyed 45 ½ years together. He then married Shirley Mae Hale Christiansen on December 27, 1991 in the Idaho Falls Temple. She passed away May 10, 2004.
Grant grew up in LaBelle and attended schools there and in Rexburg. He entered the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old. He farmed and ranched in Rexburg and Salmon areas. He owned and operated Grant Bowen Shoe Repair in Rexburg, Salmon and Rigby. And worked for Jolley Ranch Wear in St. George, Utah doing all their leather work and was a realtor with Bonneville Realty in Idaho Falls.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving a mission in Jamaica where he was 1st counselor in the Jamaican Mission Presidency.
He enjoyed horses and working leather.
He is survived by his children: Lynda Faye (John) Stoddard of Rexburg, Julie Margurette Webster of Boise, Steven Earl Bowen of Malad, Peter (Susan) Christiansen of Pleasant Grove, Kent (Shelli) Christiansen of Lehi, Betty Ellis of Blackfoot, Carol (Joe) Ostergar of Blackfoot, and Brooke Bowen Anderson of New Jersey, 22 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gerwin Potter Bowen and 23 step siblings, one son Grant “Bud” Bowen, one great grandson Morgan Scott Connor.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Dane Dickson and staff, Brio Hospice Care, and to the many friends who have shown their love and concern.
Funeral services were Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Plano LDS Chapel, The family visited with friends at the Plano Church on Friday, January 4th from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday January 5th from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial was in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel of Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com