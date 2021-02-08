Gregory Scott Shook

Gregory (Greg) Scott Shook, 63, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on February 6, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family following a courageous 3-year battle with cancer.
Born April 17, 1957, in Ventura, California, Greg enjoyed playing at the beach, boogie boarding, and riding his bicycle as a child. In 1971, Greg moved to Idaho where he would graduate as a Bulldog from Ririe High School in 1975.
After graduation, he worked as a laborer on the Teton and Ririe dams, then for Clark Brothers Construction. There, Greg met his mentor, Frank J. Clark, and with Frank's guidance and confidence, Greg started being a foreman on project sites as a young 21-year-old. Building would soon be a lifelong passion.
He began Shook Construction Company Inc. with his wife, Monika, in 1990. In 2020, they completed their 119th project during their 30th year in business. The southeastern Idaho projects mainly consisted of schools, churches, fire stations, banks, and medical and office buildings. Clients, architects, and engineers were always happy to hear that he was on their projects. Greg was proud of his reputation for honesty, integrity, and quality craftsmanship. He was revered by his peers as he worked hard side by side with them. All around the Snake River Valley and beyond, Greg has left his legacy in each and every one of the projects he worked on.
Greg fell in love and married Monika (Schmitt) on August 27, 1983. They have two children, Justin and Kelsea. As a family, they spent many precious moments together including attending concerts and NHRA drag races, snowmobiling, fishing at the cabin on Henry's Lake, visiting his warm weather home in Mesquite, hot springing at Heise, and eating good food. Greg always prioritized having a good time and laughing with those he loved.
Greg is survived by his wife, Monika Shook; children, Justin and Kelsea; father and stepmother, Robert and Ida Shook; sister, Sandra (Byron) Shook-Keely; step-sister, Deana (Brent) Evans; brothers-in-law, Norbert (Diane) Schmitt and Willy (Terry) Schmitt; nieces and nephews, godsons, and countless wonderful personal and construction industry friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Jim Smith; brother-in-law, Werner Schmitt; and nephews, Chris Hall and Dylan Schmitt.
Due to Greg's wishes and the State of Idaho's current COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no service. Instead, Greg's family asks that you raise a toast to him and do a good deed in his honor.
