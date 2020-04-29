Harumi Nukaya, 83, of Meridian, Idaho (formerly of Roberts, Idaho) passed away peacefully on April 16th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Harumi was born on April 3, 1937 in Shizuoka Japan to Tokichi and Shiga Miyagishima. She was a sharp young lady and succeeded academically as she helped her family while she attended school. Harumi traveled to America at the age of 19 where she helped her mother make dresses for Sears in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Harumi met Shoji from Idaho and they started a long distance relationship that lasted a “long” 8 weeks before Shoji proposed to her. They were married on December 7th, 1958 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Luckily, Harumi was born a hard worker, as she became a partner in owning and operating their large farm in Roberts, Idaho.
Harumi and Shoji had 3 children - Alan, Brent and Katherine. Sadly, they lost Alan to a heart condition at the age of 4. The Nukayas were loved and respected by all who came in contact with them. They were always involved as they raised their children and grandchildren, attending every sporting event possible.
To say they were supportive, is a vast understatement. Life couldn't have been better. Things slowed down as a lifetime of hard work finally caught up to Shoji and he left this world in 2010. Harumi didn't miss a beat as she carried their torch of love and support for all of those around them.
Harumi was an amazing wife and partner to Shoji. She was devoted to the farm and proud to work hand in hand with her husband. She was never one to be outworked and was a constant example of determination to those around her.
Harumi had her priorities straight - family above all else, playing a major role in raising her grandchildren (even great grandchildren), and was always supporting her Shoji. Harumi and Shoji loved gardening, their yard was always pristine and one that received a lot of attention. She especially loved flowers and had such a great collection that she cared for. Her ability to care for the things she valued the most is why everyone truly loved being around her. The legacy and love that was built and left behind from these two was nothing short of perfect.
Harumi and Shoji were both active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and proud members of the Japanese American Citizens League.
Harumi is survived by her sister Kiyoko Morita of Tokyo, Japan, her two brothers, Frank (Maxine) Miyagishima of Encinitas, California and Yoshihide Miya of Chino, California, and her children, Brent Nukaya of Roberts, Idaho and Katherine (Steven) Katayama of Meridian, Idaho. Harumi has five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Shoji Nukaya, son, Alan Nukaya, her brothers, Fujisada Miyagishima, Yasuji Miyagishima, and Sueo Miyagishima, and her sisters, Shigeko Miyagishima, and Michiko Miyagishima.
Due to the current environment, services were held for immediate family only April 25, 2020 at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho followed by burial next to her loving husband Shoji Nukaya in Roberts, Idaho.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.