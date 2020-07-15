Heather Rolfe Jensen
Heather Rolfe Jensen passed away June 20. Jensen was born January 6, 1984 in Idaho Falls to Matt and Marlene Rolfe of Rigby, Idaho. She lived most of her life in Rigby where she went to elementary, middle and Rigby High School.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and grew up in the Rigby Third Ward and was the oldest of five siblings; Brandon, Vern, Alex and Jenna. She married Orrin Jensen of Idaho Falls and they had four children, Aidan (17), Gage (15), Jace (13) and Alivia (11).
Heather loved children, especially babies, but most of all, she loved her own children. She attended the University of Phoenix and only had her student teaching to finish to become a kindergarten teacher. She loved music and loved to sing. Jensen was in the women’s choir in high school and often expressed her feelings and emotions through music. When most people share memories of Heather with us, it usually includes a song or dancing, including her children. She was very interested and talented in spiritual and energy healing through the practice of Reiki and became a Reiki master. She loved to use her skills to help people heal physically, spiritually and emotionally and usually did it for free.
She is preceded in death by her husband Orrin Jensen, her brother Vern Rolfe, her grandfathers Reed Rolfe and Eugene Mijares.
She is survived by her parents, Matt and Marlene Rolfe, her children Aidan, Gage, Jace and Alivia, brothers Brandon (Teisha) and Alex Rolfe, and sister Jenna, and her nieces and nephews Connor Hall, Owen and Taylor Rolfe and Emri Seymore, and Grandmothers Jeanette Boyd and Jessie Rolfe and grandfather Marvin Stucki.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. July 25 outside at her parents home, 4142 E 300 N in Rigby. Everyone is welcome. We will have some seating but if you need a seat you, may want to bring one. It will be short and sweet. There is plenty of parking in the back and any overflow can park at Ding Genie Collision Center across the street in the parking lot and adjacent field.
Following the memorial, we will have a potluck meal. Bringing a side dish or dessert would be welcomed.