Helen Irene (Nord) Watson 2/5/1933 - 6/1/2021 Helen Irene Watson, 88 of Menan, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Helen was born February 5, 1933 in Rigby, Idaho to Clyde Nord and Berneice Scott Nord. She was raised and attended schools in the Rigby area, graduating from Rigby High School. She continued her education at the Business College in Idaho Falls, Idaho. On July 25, 1956, she married Robert Story Watson in Las Vegas, Nevada; they were blessed with 2 daughters and 3 sons. She and Robert made their home in Menan, and spent their winters in Queen Valley, AZ. In addition to being a wife and mother, Helen served as Menan Postmaster for 27 years. After retiring, she worked at Riverside Landscape and Lone Pine Nursery.
Helen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in several community positions including Registrar for the Menan Precinct, American Cancer Society, Idaho League of Post Masters Vice President, and as Mayor of Menan for 2 terms. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, playing chicken foot and dominoes, clogging, and bowling. She is survived by her daughters, Deena LaRue of Ankeny, IA, Laura Watson of Boise, ID; sons, Rhett (Diana) Watson, Rand (Caroline) Watson, Rick Watson, all of Menan, ID; brother, Reed (Gaylia) Nord of Ririe, ID; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Watson; parents, Clyde and Berneice Nord; brother, Darwin Nord; sister, Lois Poole; daughter-in-law, Marie (Rick) Watson; son-in-law, Don (Deena) LaRue, and grandson, Shawn Morgan. As per Helen's wishes, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com