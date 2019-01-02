Helen L. Beck, age 89, of Rigby, passed away December 25, 2018 at her home.
Helen was born September 10, 1929, in Poplar, Idaho, a daughter of Alma Lehi Fisher and Martha Pearl Baker Fisher. She was raised in Poplar and graduated from Ririe High School. She married Jack F. Beck on May 9, 1956 in Lovelock, Nevada. He preceded her in death. Helen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed reading, sewing and crocheting.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Marsha (John) McGrath of Rigby, Debra (Frank) Lott of Rigby, Teri (Jeff) Porter of Rock Island, WA, Jackie (Cliff) McCowin of Rigby, sister Evelyn Kellon of Pocatello, Idaho 11 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Jack Beck, sons Steven Conrad, Michael Burgess, Jerry Burgess, Grandson, Chad Wheeler 6 sisters and 6 brothers, granddaughter Michelle Burgess and grandson Brian Burgess.
Graveside service will be January 2, 2019 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com