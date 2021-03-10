Helen “Len” McCracken Purser, 74, of Sugar City, passed away peacefully at her home on March 3, 2021, with her loving husband, Sid, by her side.
Len was born on May 19, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts to William J. McCracken and Margaret Elaine Russell McCracken. She was the fourth of five children. Her family lived in many places including Okinawa, Japan; Oakland, California; and Fremont, California. Len participated in majorettes at Washington High School in Fremont where she graduated in 1964. She went on to attend Ricks College and was a member of the cheerleading squad. In 1965 Len was voted Ricks College Homecoming Queen.
During her freshman year of college, Len met her future husband, Sidney Purser. They were married on November 23, 1965 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They cherished one another for over 55 years. Sid and Len were blessed with eight children. They made their home in Rigby and St. Anthony before moving to Sugar City in 1984.
Len was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in Young Women’s and Primary presidencies, as Stake Primary President, in Cub Scouts, and numerous other callings. She had an impact on everyone who knew her, she was known for her warm hugs and encouraging words.
The light and joy of Len’s life was her husband and family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren playing cards, watching movies, and supporting them in their endeavors. She was a talented seamstress, quilter, artist, and homemaker. Len grew beautiful flower gardens and loved to decorate. She was very intelligent and taught herself photography, piano, sewing, and painting. She created many beautiful quilt tops and stained-glass windows. Len worked for a time in the accounting office of the Ricks College Bookstore and was later employed as a computer technician for Madison School District.
Len is survived by her husband, Sid Purser of Sugar City, and children, Malinda (Ken) Wright of Riverton, Utah; Douglas J. (Maurie) Purser of Rexburg; Malissa (Russell) Schwendiman of Ririe; Emilee (Coy) Crapo of St. Anthony; Sara Len Purser of Rexburg; Stephanie (David) Madsen of Sugar City; and Paul Andrew Purser of Sugar City. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and her siblings: Elizabeth Recht, William McCracken, Mignon Smyth, and John McCracken. Len was preceded in death by her daughter, Marrilee; her parents; and her in-laws, Bartley and Emma Purser.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Sugar City 2nd & 4th ward building (grey church) with Bishop Glade Pinnock conducting. The family will receive family and friends Friday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
Live streaming of the funeral may be found at https://zoom.us/j/93887688734.