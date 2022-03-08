Helen Marie (Jones) Fife 6/19/1940 - 3/5/2022 On Saturday, March 5, 2022, our sweet mother, Helen Marie Jones Fife, 81, of Idaho Falls, joined her humble eternal companion, Roy Fife. Although it seemed way too short, we had a lifetime of love and dedication from her to our family and have been abundantly blessed by her generosity, class, teachings, spunk, and example.
Helen was born June 19, 1940, in Rigby, Idaho, to Lyndon Doman Jones and Erma Lucille Heaps Jones. She was raised and attended schools in both Idaho Falls and Rigby, Idaho, graduating with honors from Rigby High School. She went on to further her education at Ex-Cel-Cis Beauty School and earned her cosmetology license. Helen was a loving daughter and oh, so happy sister between two brothers, Robert and John. Growing up she valued the time she spent with extended family and built many special memories with her parents, brothers, cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
On August 29, 1958, Helen married LeRoy Garth Fife in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with one son and two daughters—Greg, Allyson, and Stefani. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Helen was a devoted wife and mother who taught her children how to serve and willingly give to others. Helen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in a variety of callings in the Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society Organizations. Her hobbies included playing the piano and oboe, singing, needle point, crafts, shopping and scouting out the best deals in town, making friends with anyone she met, sharing her one-of-a-kind caramels with so many people, Christmas, and decorating the most beautiful Christmas trees around. Helen also enjoyed sharing her time and talents with the Miss Idaho Falls Scholarship organization where she served with her dear friends for multiple years and helped countless girls earn scholarship money to further their education.
Helen's pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. Her favorite hobby of all was cherishing the many treasured moments with her family. She and her husband, Roy, were everyone's biggest supporters—ball games, dance recitals, concerts, races, pageants, track meets, graduations, birthdays, and the list goes on and on. Helen never missed an opportunity to show love and support. She loved her family fiercely, was so proud of each family member, and held a special relationship with her grandchildren.
One of Helen's most admired attributes was her ability to give to others. A day didn't go by that she wasn't sharing with others. Her smile, laughter, and generous heart were such a treasure to so many. These attributes helped her become a cherished sales associate in the jewelry industry, her favorite was working at Dale's Jewelers.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Allyson (Keith) Walker, Stefani (Cory) Cook, and daughter in-law, Debbie Fife—all of Idaho Falls; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Helen will be deeply missed by all.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband and eternal companion, Roy Fife; her only son, Greg (Debbie) Fife; her parents, Lyndon and Erma Jones; and her brothers, Robert Jones and John Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Mountain View Lane in Idaho Falls with Bishop Charles Park officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment for Helen will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
We are very grateful to the staff at MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls for the tender care they gave our mother these last 4 1/2 months. She sincerely loved everyone at MorningStar.