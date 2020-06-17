Howard Donnelly “Don” Steggell, 87, of Rigby, Idaho passed away June 11, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho at Homestead Assisted Living. He was born on May 5, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Howard William and Thelma Lottie Donnelly Steggell.
In his youth, Don participated in Future Farmers of America and continued his interest in agriculture by attending Utah State University in Logan, Utah where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture. He was in the top ten of his graduating class. In 1952 he served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Tokyo Japan. He worked for over 30 years for Muir-Roberts Company in Rigby, Idaho.
He met his wife to be in Salt Lake City, Utah. Don married Chikako Hasuike in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple on September 9, 1960. They made their home and raised their three boys in Rigby, Idaho. He had a love for snowmobiling and restoring old cars and tractors and shared these talents with his sons. Don also loved to take trips to Hawaii and to work in his garden. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he had many opportunities to share his talents, lead and serve others.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Chikako Steggell, and his three sons; Kevin (Melanie) Steggell of Rigby, Idaho, Brent (Michelle) Steggell of Rigby, Idaho and David Steggell of Shelley, Idaho. A brother, Leonard (Carmen) Steggell of Philomath, Oregon and a sister, Dorene (Richard) Steggell-Shields of Eugene, Oregon. He has fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Webb.
A graveside service was held in his honor at 11:00 a.m. June 16 in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared with the Steggell family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.