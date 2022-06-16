Howard Murdock Berry 1/3/1928 - 6/13/2021 Howard Murdock Berry, passed away peacefully at his home on June 13, 2022 at the age of 94. He has now been reunited with his sweet wife Nancy, lovingly known as Nana.
Dad was born on January 3, 1928 in Park City, Utah to Howard Lawrence and Alice Goodwin Murdock Berry. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy R. Street on September 20,1947 in Park City. Dad and Mom were later Sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on Mom's birthday, January 11, 1962. Throughout his life, Dad was affectionately known by many names including Mick, Huck, Dad, Papa Bear, Papa, and Pops.
In high school, Dad played basketball and football as an end. He was honored as All-state for this position. Dad served in the United States Army Reserves for over 10 years. He attended the University of Utah and was a faithful fan of the Utes.
Dad worked in several supervisory positions at Chicago Bridge and Iron where he retired after 37 1/2 years. He served on the Advisory Council for Snow College Vocational School.
Dad enjoyed all sports, especially fishing, baseball / softball, football, and golf. He loved to play games and was always up for a game of cards or dominos. Dad and Mom loved to camp and were members of the Good Sam Club. Dad was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served faithfully in many positions. He was a long time member of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers.
Dad is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and his sister Barbara Neil. He is survived by children, Robert (Sheila), Michael (Beth Ann), Mark (Deborah), Mary Alice Taylor (Kim), and Richard (Kay). He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and his niece, Kris Repp.
Funeral Services, followed by interment, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary located at 3401 South Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah 84106. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the funeral service. Those unable to attend may view the livestream service at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/salt-lake-city-ut/howard-berry-10793408. In lieu of flowers, Dad requested donations be made to Primary Children's Foundation.
Our family would like to sincerely thank the many doctors and nurses who cared for him. In addition, we thank all of the wonderful caregivers and staff at Bellaview Assisted Living and Canyon Home Care & Hospice.