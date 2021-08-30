Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Ian Wright 4/16/1951 - 8/23/2021 Clive Ian Wright passed away August 23, 2021, at age 70, after defying stage five kidney failure for over a year.
Ian was born on April 16, 1951, to Rayo and Betty Primrose Wright in Cardston, Alberta. His family included two sisters, Teresa and Keri, and a brother, Cameron.
Ian spent the first 18 years of his life in the wilds of Alberta with his dog and his horse. After completing high school, he served in the Perth, Australia mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He met the love of his life, Marie Zollinger, in Idaho. Ian and Marie were sealed for all time and eternity in the Ogden Utah Temple. Shortly after their first child was born, they settled in Roberts, Idaho. There they raised their six children, Lonnie, Shannon, Sharlie, Shasta, Melissa and Timothy. Ian was very dedicated to family. He taught them the gospel of Jesus Christ, the importance of taking care of family, and to serve in the community. He was an example to all.
Ian enjoyed fishing, shooting guns, reading, music, growing flowers, playing card games, learning about and watching airplanes, handing out candy to his 24 grandkids, and sitting on the porch to enjoy the view. He hated peas and mushrooms.
Special thanks to Hospice of Eastern Idaho and their great care. They are truly caring and compassionate. Lorri, here's your shout-out!
Ian is survived by his loving wife Marie Wright of Roberts, ID; son, Lonnie (Tiffany) Wright of Roberts, ID; daughter, Shannon Wright of Roberts, ID; daughter Sharlie (Lee) Gallup of River Heights, UT; daughter, Shasta (William) Hardee of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Melissa (Justin) Lafoll of Katy, TX; son, Timothy (Aerin) Wright of Roberts, ID; his siblings, Teresa Nightingale, Keri Pfrimmer, and Cameron Wright; and 24 grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the church, 663 North 2858 East in Roberts, followed by urn burial at the Market Lake Cemetery. The cemetery service may be viewed at 11:00 a.m. on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4044142204