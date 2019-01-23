Our dear sweet Mother (and Grandmother) returned to her Heavenly home on Thursday, January 10, 2019. She was embraced by her loving family at the home of her daughter as she quietly left this mortal existence.
Our mom taught us what enduring to the end really meant, as she forged forward with faith over the past twelve years battling three different types of cancer. She never gave up the fight. She did so with a smile and always with concern for someone beside herself.
Illona Rae was born in Rigby, Idaho on September 18, 1930 to Don and Althera “Poulson” Berrett.
She graduated with honors from Roberts High School in 1948 where she was the student body secretary and enjoyed being part of the plays there.
After high school Illona married Richard Glenn Stevenson. They were later divorced.
Our dear sweet mother was the most dedicated and loving mother raising all five of her children on her own. She worked endlessly and tirelessly to keep her family together. We will be eternally grateful for all her efforts and love for our family.
Illona was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a personal relationship with the Savior and drew great strength from Him throughout the years. She served in numerous callings and was blessed to teach each of her children in primary. She served in the Ogden Temple doing laundry for the patrons who attended there.
Her life was an example of service to others. She was always giving of herself and of her means.
Our mother loved deeply and was so accepting of everyone. She made friends easily and cherished her lifelong friendships with so many close friends.
Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family whom she valued above all else. We will miss her beautiful smile that melted our cares away and her many words of tender love.
She leaves behind a great legacy for her children and grandchildren, surviving are: Shelli and Char Stevenson- South Weber; Brad Stevenson- South Weber; Lisa and Kevin DeFriez- North Ogden. Fourteen grandchildren and thirty-four great-grandchildren who absolutely loved and adored their Nana and Grammy. Also surviving are her twelve brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Anna Berrett, her dear mother Althera Poulson Berrett of 85 years, her daughter Kae Barber, and son Rick Stevenson.
Our deepest appreciation goes out to all those who gave of their time to care for and love our dear sweet Mother and Grandmother, particularly her sisters and granddaughters. Special thanks to Amee Campbell and Jenn Stevenson (granddaughters), Dee (hospice nurse), and Star (her CNA), who became another granddaughter to her.
A viewing was held on Thursday, January 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the South Weber Stake Center; 7989 South 2250 East South Weber, Utah and on Friday, January 18th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Stake Center.
Interment was in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery near Annis, Idaho with graveside services being held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 18th, 2019.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com