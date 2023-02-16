Irene Mallnee (Pehrson) Hughes October 16, 1940 - February 12, 2023 Irene Mallnee (Pehrson) Hughes passed away peacefully in her home on February 12, 2023. Irene was Born on October 16, 1940 in Driggs, Idaho. She was the first child of Junior Glen and Mallnee (Olsen) Pehrson. She grew up in the Teton Valley and graduated from Driggs High School in 1958. Irene met and married Kenneth A. Wahnschaffe from Blackduck, MN on January 6, 1960 in Elko NV. When they met, Ken was stationed at the AEC Site (INL) in Idaho Falls, ID training in nuclear submarine operations as an active duty officer with the U.S. Navy. Life in the Navy was an adventure moving around the country in various Navy assignments. Ken and Irene had four children, Kelly Robertson of Rigby, ID, Kenneth (Christi) of Prosper, TX, Steven (Shauna) of Rigby, ID, and Royce (Janae) of Pleasant Grove, UT. Ken and Irene divorced in 1969. Irene raised her kids in the Lost River Valley, where her parents had purchased the Pass Creek Ranch in 1958, making her home in Moore, ID. With the help of her parents, she was able to open and operate an Adult Foster Care Home. She was an active member of the community, serving as a Moore City Council member and as a Butte County EMT. She loved to bowl and received the Bowler of the Year award several times at Lost River Bowl. In May of 1987, she purchased the Rigby Country Living Center, and moved to Rigby, ID. She later sold this business and retired from the Health Care Industry. She married Charles (Chuck) Hughes on August 10, 1988, and Chuck's six kids joined their family. Clay (Trisha), Jeffery (Elizabeth), Heather (Larin), Carmen (Eddy), Robert (Sabrina), and Brittney (Shane). They were married for 33 years before his passing in October of 2021. Irene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving faithfully in the Young Women's, Relief Society, and Cub Scouts. She was also a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, serving as Captain of the Dorian Camp for six years. She loved to travel, camp, and enjoyed planning new adventures with her family. Her posterity includes 33 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles Edward Hughes. Services will be held on Saturday February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rigby 22th Ward Chapel located at 401 West 1st South in Rigby ID. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Tetonia, Idaho, at the Cache Clawson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
