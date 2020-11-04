Isobel Elizabeth Margaret Gray (Leahey) Utsler Age 93 of Orange, Calif. passed away in her home in Rigby, Idaho, surrounded by her family on September 28, 2020.
Born September 30, 1926 in West Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, she is survived by her two daughters, Patricia McCormack of Poway, Calif., and Jo-Anne Bonilla of Rigby, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Shawna McCormack Corns, Patrick McCormack, Erin Paez, Heather Ahlberg, Crystal Johnson, Ryan Bonilla and Jennifer Bonilla-Southard; 19 great grandchildren, Connor and Liam Logsdon, Caitlin and Cameron McCormack, Devon, Aiden, Kellen, and Faylinn Paez, Jordyn, Bryce, Taylor and Addy Ahlberg, Kellie-Anne, Autumn-Lynn, and Eric Johnson, Megan, Jackson, and Oliver Bonilla and Grayson Southard; and one great-great granddaughter Scarlett McCormack.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Anne Gray of Scotland; husband, Glenn R Utsler, two brothers Jimmy and Raymond Gray, one grandson Eric Bonilla, and one great grandson Rory Paez.
She worked for 30 years at Pacific Telephone Company and Bell of Canada, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Orange Life Member Club, Guelph Club and past member of the California Angels Booster Club, United Scottish Society. She was also a member of Calvary Chapel Old Towne Orange California and First Presbyterian Church of Rigby, Idaho.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. PST on November 7, 2020 at Calvary Chapel Old Towne in Orange, California. Services also can be viewed live via stream on YouTube at Calvary Chapel Old Towne.