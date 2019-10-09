Ivan Wallace

Ivan Anthon Wallace of Idaho Falls, ID, formally of Rigby, ID passed away on Friday, October 4th 2019 at Parkwood Meadows assistant Living Center
Ivan was born December 18, 1920 the third child of Benjamin and Rosa Wallace. He grew up in Idaho Falls and worked with his family business, the Wallace Dairy on Sunnyside Road.
In 1944 his older brother Owen told him join anything but the infantry, so when Ivan found that he could enlist as a Merchant Marine and that it qualified as service in the Navy, he sign up to be a Merchant Marine. He was soon off to Sheep Heads Island, New York for his training. As a Merchant Marine he worked on supply ships that took him to places like Gibraltar, the Suez Chanel and the Persian Gulf, Okinawa, Japan and the Aleutian Islands. At the end of the war he returned to Idaho Falls, and on one Sunday evening was introduced to Lorraine Hall who needed a ride home from church; he having a car was glade to provide. Lorraine worked at the telephone office in Idaho Falls and would often walk to work from her home on the Ammon Highway now 17th street to down town Idaho Falls, and for the next year Ivan would pick her up from her work so we would not have to walk home. Then on September 24th 1947 they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Ivan and Lorraine made their home in Rigby where Ivan tried to farm a partial of ground that was more rocks than dirt, when that did not work out he found work at the Kraft cheese factory in Ririe, and then went back to the Wallace Dairy and delivered milked all around Idaho Falls. In 1975 he left the dairy and became a grounds keeper for the Idaho Falls Temple, the job he enjoyed the most. Ivan and Lorraine served as Temple missionaries from 1989 to 1991 in the Lima Peru Temple. While there they were able to see Machu Picchu and have dinner at the American Embassy with the Vice President of the United States when he was visiting Peru. Ivan enjoyed exploring Lima in his free time while they were on their mission. Upon completing their mission Ivan and Lorraine moved into a house on Short Street in Rigby and lived there until two years ago. Though his retirement years Ivan could be seen walking the streets of Rigby collecting aluminum cans and crushing them for recycling, he made many friends that way.
Ivan is survived by his wife of 72 years Lorraine Wallace of Idaho Falls, ID, Mardee Wallace of Shelley, ID Leveta and Mike Durrant of Kaysville Ut, Rod and Kathy Wallace of Rigby, ID, Doyle and Pat Wallace of Billings Mt. Bonnie Lincoln of West Jordan Ut, Perry and Kim Wallace of Ogden Ut. Maureen Wallace of Idaho Falls Id. Thirty-five grandchildren and forty-four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sons, Roy Brent Wallace and Bryce Quinn Wallace, and son in-law Lawrence Lincoln and grandsons, Mardee Durrant Wallace, Walter Durrant and Ian Wallace.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Rigby Stake Center, 258 W. 1st North, Rigby. The family met with friends prior to the services from 10:00 AM to 10:45AM, also at the stake center. Interment was at the Willford Cemetery in St. Anthony, Idaho. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. The family expresses their sincere thanks to Parkwood Meadows for their care of Ivan for the past two years.